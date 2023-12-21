GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department provided an update to a shooting incident that happened in November and said a 20-year-old man is no longer the suspected gunman.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, it is no longer searching for 20-year-old Jaylon Crawford as the suspect gunman in a shooting that happened in November. Officials say that it was decided to dismiss charges of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery without prejudice.

The felony arrest warrants were also canceled. Police are actively looking for a suspect, and believe that this was an isolated incident.

The shooting happened on November 13 where a 20-year-old Green Bay man was seriously injured. He has since been released from the hospital. The incident reportedly happened in the 1600 block of Christiana Street.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-262652.