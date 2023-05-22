GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like most law enforcement agencies across the State of Wisconsin, the Green Bay Police Department will be stepping up patrols and participating in the Click it or Ticket campaign.

The nationwide campaign is run from May 22 to June 4 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), reminding drivers to buckle up while cruising on the roadways.

According to data from the NHTSA, 92% of drivers used seatbelts in 2022, which is an 8% increase in seatbelt usage between 2009 and 2022. In addition, 15,000 lives were saved by seatbelts in 2017 crashes.

“As you head out around the Memorial Day holiday, you’ll likely see more law enforcement on the roads as part of Click It or Ticket,” stated NHTSA on its website. “This campaign reminds drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up and the legal consequences – including fines – for not wearing a seat belt.”

In 2021, 11,813 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts. Among the young adults (18 to 34) killed, 59% were unbuckled, one of the highest percentages for all age groups.

Local 5 News caught up with Lieutenant Tom Buchmann with the Green Bay Police Department, who explained the importance of the initiative.

“We want to remind everybody to be wearing their seatbelts,” explained Buchmann. “Seatbelts save lives. There’s a high incidence of accidents during the summertime because people are doing a lot more traveling, and we just want people to be safe and to wear their seatbelts.”

