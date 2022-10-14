GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 55-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on October 13 around 10 p.m. officers were sent to the 400 block of South Webster Avenue for a reported accident. The accident involved a pedestrian.

Witnesses told authorities that the pedestrian was hit while trying to cross the street. Police say that the pedestrian is a 55-year-old man.

The incident reportedly left him with life-threatening injuries.

Police are hoping to identify the driver and the vehicle involved. There were no details provided on the vehicle or the driver.

Those with information are asked to call 920-448-3200. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.