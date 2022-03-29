Green Bay Police looking for help identifying burglary suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that happened back in early March and is asking the public for any information.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, they are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary. The incident reportedly happened in early March.

There was no information as to where the burglary took place or if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-211399.

Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.