GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old man, who was possibly last seen on University Avenue in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Peters is 5’9″ and roughly 185 pounds. Officers say he has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing sweatpants, a t-shirt, and sandals.

Michael Peters

Peters was possibly last seen in the 2700 block of University Avenue around 4 a.m. on August 12.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact GBPD at 920-448-3200.