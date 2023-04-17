GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman allegedly involved in a shooting on the city’s west side.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on April 17 just before 2 a.m., police were sent to the 2500 block of West Mason Street for a reported disturbance. Witnesses say that 29-year-old Tanisha Washington pointed a gun in a woman’s face before she fired it into the air.

Washington then allegedly pointed the gun back at the woman before she fled in a pickup truck. There were no reported injuries. Police are still investigating the incident.

No additional information was released. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-22035.

