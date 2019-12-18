Green Bay Police looking for suspect in alleged animal cruelty

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department have released information regarding an investigation into alleged animal cruelty.

On Monday, December 16th, at 10:00 a.m., a City Department of Public Works employee saw an abandoned suitcase in a ditch on Emmet Street, inside there was a deceased puppy.

Green Bay Police Department

The dog is estimated to be a 4-6 month old, black and white Pitbull, terrier type dog.

The Green Bay Police Department is urging people to surrender unwanted pets to your local animal shelter or rescue. There are also proper ways to dispose of deceased animals other than discarding. If you have any questions pertaining to surrender or discarding, please contact your local shelter or the Green Bay Police Animal Protection.

The Police are looking for any information regarding the incident or any witnesses to the suspects discarding the suitcase.

If you have information about this incident you are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.