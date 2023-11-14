GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting that happened on Green Bay’s west side Monday afternoon that left one man with a gunshot wound.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 13 around 2:30 p.m., officers were sent to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Badger Street and Badger Lane. When officials got to the scene, it was discovered that a man with a gunshot wound crashed into an SUV.

The man reportedly was driving himself to a hospital and fled on foot after the crash to get himself help. Officials identified the man as a 20-year-old from Green Bay.

Police are searching for the people involved in the reported shooting. It is believed that the shooting incident happened near the 1600 block of Christiana Street.

The release says that the man was treated for serious injuries, and is still hospitalized. The incident appears to be isolated, according to authorities.

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 32-year-old woman from Green Bay. She reportedly had minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 920-448-3200. No additional details were provided.