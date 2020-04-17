Green Bay Police make arrest in March’s Imperial Lane homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say they’ve arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a March homicide investigation.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of Imperial Lane just before 11 a.m. on March 24 for a call regarding an apparently deceased man. Upon arrival, officers found 39-year-old Calvin Barber Jr. deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

While investigating the incident, Green Bay Police say it was determined that 33-year-old Marcus Stokes was identified as a person of interest. Detectives were informed that Stokes had fled to the Milwaukee area.

Detectives with the Green Bay Police Department, along with Milwaukee Police and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, were able to apprehend Stokes in Milwaukee. He was taken into custody and remains incarcerated on unrelated warrants while the investigation continues, according to Green Bay Police.

According to police, authorities recovered a firearm from a yard near the residence on Imperial Lane. Through the investigation, Green Bay Police detectives were able to determine that the firearm was potentially the weapon used in the homicide. Forensic examination by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab confirmed the weapon was used.

On Thursday, April 16, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Stokes with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping in the death of Barber. Stokes is currently being held at the Brown County Jail.

“This homicide case was solved, and the suspect is being brought to justice because of the hard work and tenacity of our Green Bay Police Investigations Division,” stated Green Bay Chief of Police Andrew Smith. “Our City can be proud of the men and women who work tirelessly to ensure justice prevails during these difficult times.”

