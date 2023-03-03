GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every year, the Green Bay Police Department recognizes its members who go above and beyond, as well as the citizens who have distinguished themselves in a time of crisis.

This year’s ceremony touched upon one of the city’s most horrific cases; the murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion, 24, at his mother’s Stonbybrook Lane home.

The Legion of Merit Award honors the many professionals who work together to bring cases to a quick resolution.

In this case, from February of last year, Green Bay Police had to work two scenes, collecting evidence, including body parts, while dealing with a distraught family.

Then another set of detectives secured a confession from Taylor Schabusiness, 25, who is now charged with the crime.

Shelley Kastern received the The Mike Paoletti Community Service Award





We learned that the initial officers on the scene that day worked 15 hours straight after first responding that day.

They didn’t rest on the confession either and secured other materials, data, and surveillance to make a strong case.

For as lofty as the achievements of these law enforcement members were, the department doesn’t allow media cameras to roll during the presentation.

They don’t want this to be a show but rather a show of support. The gathering is a time to recognize and reconnect and then get back to work.

Local 5’s Michele McCormack served as emcee for the event. It was WFRV’s opportunity to bring balance to law enforcement coverage.

At a time when there are cases of police work gone wrong, it is only fair to let the public know when it goes right.

The Mike Paoletti Community Service Award for sacrifice and expense to contribute to the community went to Shelley Kastern, who began volunteering for the Special Olympics in 2005.

She spent countless off-duty hours coordinating officer participation and fundraisers so the Special Olympics Athletes can compete in regional, state, and national competitions.

She has also fostered a new relationship with the non-profit Habitat for Humanity for years to come.

In selecting Kastern, the awards committee noted that she is a great representation of what law enforcement can bring to the community we serve, more importantly, has brought so much joy and happiness to the athletes.

Here is the complete list of Award Recipients: