GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced that the missing man that was last seen on June 29 has been found.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 47-year-old Jimi Micheau has been found. On June 29, the department sent out a release saying Micheau was missing.

Authorities previously said there was a concern for his welfare.

No additional information was provided.