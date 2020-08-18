Green Bay Police mourn loss of longest-serving K9

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are mourning the loss of one of their K9’s.

K9 Neo was the longest-serving K9 in the Green Bay Police Department’s history.

“He served the City of Green Bay with courage and distinction. He was often seen at community demonstrations and events,” Green Bay Police say. “We will greatly miss Neo and his goofy personality. Our hearts are with Officer Merrill (Neo’s handler) and his family. Our K9s not only work with their handlers, but live with them and their families. Thank you for your service Neo. You will truly be missed.”

