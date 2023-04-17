GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for assistance as they try to locate a suspect who allegedly dragged a cop with her car while fleeing a traffic stop.

In a release, the Green Bay Police Department says an officer stopped 35-year-old Stephanie Ray, from Green Bay, on Thursday, April 13, around 11:30 p.m. near West Walnut Street and South Chestnut Avenue due to her visible license plates not matching the vehicle she was driving.

During the stop, Ray reportedly became combative and refused to leave her vehicle. Another officer was called in to help with the situation.

Police say while the officers attempting to get Ray out of the vehicle, she put the vehicle into drive with one officer partially inside and took off.

The officer was then dragged for an unknown distance before being thrown from the vehicle and onto the road.

The officer was taken to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and later released.

No other details are available and the investigation is ongoing.

Local Five will update this story as more information is released.