GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Green Bay Police Department were able to free a deer that was stuck in a fence.

The Green Bay Police Department posted a video on its YouTube page of two officers freeing a deer from a fence. The incident happened on May 30.

When officers arrived, a deer had one of its rear legs caught in a fence. Using what looks like bolt cutters, officers were able to get the deer unstuck.

The deer was freed without any additional injury.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.