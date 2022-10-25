GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has updated the incident where a dog bit a juvenile at Meyer Park on Monday, October 17.

After investigating, officers determined the dog bite was inflicted by a relative’s dog inside of a private residence, not at Meyer Park.

The victim, who sustained minor injuries, told police that the incident occurred between 9:45 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. involving a stray dog.

Police say there is no danger to the community at this time, and anyone with information regarding this case can contact the department at (920) 448-3200.