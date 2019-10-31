Green Bay Police provide tips for a fun, safe Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Halloween is here! Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith stopped by Local 5 This Morning for his Community Update to provide some safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating tonight.

Slow down for kids in busy neighborhoods

“Tonight is the night to drive slowly, don’t rush home,” Smith said. “At 4 o’clock there’s going to be tens of thousands of kids on the streets in Green Bay. They’re not going to be paying attention to the sidewalks, they’re not going to be paying attention to anything except getting more candy. Slow down, watch out for those kids.”

Knowing where registered sex offenders live

In Wisconsin, registered sex offenders are restricted from having any Halloween decorations, handing out candy, wearing a costume, or have their porch light on during trick-or-treat hours.

“Our police officers will be out with the probation agents all day, they’re going to be checking on those registered sex offenders,” Smith said. “You should never let your kid trick-or-treat alone and certainly don’t let them go into anyone’s house, no matter who they are.”

Checking candy before you eat it

“You want to make sure it’s manufactured and there’s no seals or anything broken on it,” Smith said. “The kids are going to get a good haul tonight. If some piece of candy looks sketchy, toss it out. If you see something that you think is a concern for us, any kind of foreign object in there, let us know, we’ll take care of it.”

Have a fun and safe Halloween!

Chief Smith appears on Local 5 This Morning every other week for his Community Update.