GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A knocked-down power pole on Velp Avenue has caused police to put up barricades and ask drivers to use different routes for the time being.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, drivers should avoid the area of the 1300 block of Velp Avenue. There was reportedly a traffic incident that resulted in the knocking down of a power pole.

Wires reportedly crossed the roadway, and police put barricades up. WPS is reportedly on the scene to assist.

Officials say that drivers should use alternate routes until 2:45 p.m. There was no information on if there were any injuries.