GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full effect, and the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is set to march downtown.

The Green Bay Police Department is preparing to ramp up officer presence and supply barricades along the parade route to ensure the safety of all spectators.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on South Jefferson Street and will travel north until it turns west on Cherry Street to North Washington Street. Then, the parade will proceed South, ending at the intersection of South Washington Street and Crooks Street around 11:00 a.m.

“The holiday parade is an exciting time for our community, and as it also tends to attract visitors from surrounding areas, we would like to remind all spectators to be vigilant. If you see anything that appears suspicious, say something. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies or the police department for non-emergencies at (920) 448-3200 or look for an officer at the parade,” said Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department.

Drivers in the area can expect the following street and ramp closures on the morning of:

Madison St. exit/off-ramp east of E. Mason St.: Closure at 6:00 a.m.

ALL streets south of E. Walnut St. and west of S. Monroe St.: Closure at 6:30 a.m. NEW for 2022: Closure of S. Madison St. for bus and ample vehicle parking of approved parade participants from select groups.

E. Walnut St. and Cherry St. from Washington St. to Jefferson St.: Closure at 9:30 a.m.

Buchmann also explains the importance of keeping a keen eye on children at the parade to ensure no accidents.

“It is also important to note that parents and caregivers should keep a close eye on small children at all times, so they do not get in the path of utility vehicles that are carrying equipment to set up for the parade, vehicles dropping off parade participants, which may be allowed past placed barricades, and vehicles that are pulling floats during the parade,” said Buchmann.

Additional information about the Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade can be found on their website.