GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:

1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive – Reported the week of December 4

1200 block of 9th Street – Reported the week of December 4

1500 block of 10th Avenue – Reported the week of January 15

800 block of Nicolet Avenue – Reported the week of January 15

1600 block of 11th Avenue – Reported the week of January 22

800 block of Langlade Avenue – Reported the week of January 22

All six residential burglaries happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods. Officers have reportedly been going door-to-door with crime alert forms and doing interviews.

Residents in the area are told to take extra precautions to protect their homes. Police say they have multiple detectives working on the cases.

We have multiple detectives on these cases, and we will investigate every lead that we get. Therefore, we ask anyone who may know something to immediately report it to us. If you think that you could have captured something suspicious on either a doorbell or security camera, call us and we will send out an officer to speak with you. What you know could helps us, help your neighbor, who may have been a victim. Lieutenant Jason Allen

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3200. No additional information was provided.

