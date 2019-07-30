Green Bay Police remind of dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Police are reminding the community to keep pets out of cars during hot weather.

Numerous calls involving pets left alone in vehicles on hots have been responded to by police.

On July 4th, Green Bay Police say they responded to Home Depot on S. Taylor Street to find a small terrier in a truck with the engine off and the windows cracked. They say that although the temperature at the time of the call was 77 degree with a “feel like” of 85, their investigation showed the temperature in the vehicle was over 100 degrees.

Police broke a window to rescue the dog. Once they located the owner, police issued a municipal citation for mistreating an animal, resulting in a forfeiture of $376.

On July 26, officials responded to a similar call outside of Lambeau Field. A medium-sized hunting dog was left in a vehicle with the engine off and all four windows cracked a few inches.

During the investigation, police say the outside temperature was 76 degrees with 68 percent humidity. Police say the American Veterinary Medical Association states that when the outside temperature is 75 degrees, the temperature inside the vehicle could reach 118 degrees after one hour.

Although police were able to free the dog, it was pronounced dead at an area animal hospital.

The owner of this dog was issued a municipal citation for mistreating an animal with a forfeiture amount of $376.

Green Bay Police want to remind the community to make alternative arrangements to ensure pets are safe as warm weather continues.