GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it.

The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.

Authorities say they receive more and more calls as the year goes on, typically peaking during the holiday season because domestic abuse is known to get worse around this time of year.

“During the holiday times, it’s a stressful time for our families,” said Cheeia Lo, Golden House Executive Director. “Whether it’s financial stress, kids being home during the holidays, or drugs and alcohol. This time of year is really hard for families.”

Organizers say they’ve seen the effects of that first hand, with numbers jumping up through the holiday season.

All calls to 920-212-SAFE are answered by Golden House’s experienced staff members.