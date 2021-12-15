Green Bay Police resources stretched thin as fight against crime continues

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)-The increase in violent crime in Green Bay has the police department looking at ways to fill vacant positions that have opened due to personnel changes. “This year, the retirements we’re seeing are coming out of our Patrol ranks and our Detective ranks,” said Captain Ben Allen.

Allen, speaking with WFRV’s Eric Richards, says those ranks are very important to crime prevention and investigations. “Even with them leaving, very senior Detectives, who’ve been in our community, when they walk out the door, they take their knowledge and experience with them,” said Allen.

Chief Chris Davis has been working on ways to combat crime under his command and has identified ways to do it, which includes focusing on analysis. “We’re much better off focusing our resources on the people and the places where we’re having the issues,” said Davis. He also mentioned a possible crime analyst non-sworn position to handle the load.

Green Bay has a working relationship with surrounding agencies that step up when needed. “When we had the seven shootings, we certainly leaned on the Sheriff’s Office for assistance because of the amount of calls that were coming in,” said Allen. State Patrol has also assisted the Department as well.

There are also dedicated School Resource Officers who are assigned to the Green Bay Area School District. “The far west side schools get two SROs, which includes the high schools and middle schools. The same on the east side of town,” said Allen.

Three Preble High School Students are facing serious charges connected to alleged threats posted on social media sites in the last couple of days. “I would tell anyone, students or adults to take a breath before posting anything. Think about what you’re saying, because these things can come back to you years later,” said Allen.

For more information on open positions within the Green Bay Police Department, visit their website.