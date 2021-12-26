GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay police respond to 20+ service calls at Packers vs Brown game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While Aaron Rodgers was making history during Saturday night’s Packers versus Browns game, a few of the attendees were busy getting in trouble with the law.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, they responded to 27 calls for service that resulted in one arrest and three ejections for various misconduct violations.

During the game, Rodgers made history with his 443rd career touchdown pass, eclipsing Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in Packers lore. Find more on that story here.

