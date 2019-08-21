Green Bay Police respond to gunshots complaint at Kennedy Park, finds shell casings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – At approximately 7:30 p.m. Green Bay Police responded to Kennedy Park on the northeast side for a complaint of gunshots in the park.

Police say that upon arrival officers secured the scene and located shell casings.

According to GBPD, there were no reported injuries.

Detectives as well as Green Bay Forensics will be processing the scene again Wednesday morning for any additional evidence.

The park and 2200 block of Farlin Avenue to the south of the park will remain closed until mid-morning on the 21st.

If you have information about this incident you are encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google play or App store. Please reference case 19-216386.

