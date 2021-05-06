GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police respond to weapons call, says not a random act

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department responded to a call about shots being fired but later found out no shots were actually fired.

According to authorities, officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1800 block of August Street overnight for a call regarding shots fired. However, authorities determined that there were no shots fired.

The incident is currently under investigation, and authorities are saying this is not a random act. The public is not in danger. The event happened overnight.

There was no information available at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

