UPDATE: Man dead after being struck by vehicle at worksite in Green Bay

FRIDAY 6/12/2020 11:52 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 52-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at a worksite at Green Bay Packaging’s mill division along Quincy Street.

Green Bay Police responded to the accident shortly before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities say the man was found dead upon arrival.

Officers remain on the scene investigating the accident, along with OSHA.

No further information is available at this time.

Green Bay Packaging shared the following statement with WFRV Local 5, saying:

“A short time ago, we learned of a serious incident involving the employee of a subcontractor working on the mill construction site in Green Bay. We are deeply saddened by the situation and express our profound sympathies to the families of the individuals involved and to all who have been impacted. We do not have further details to share at this time. The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, and we are working closely with both the construction general contractor and appropriate authorities. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees and team members onsite.”

FRIDAY 6/12/2020 11:40 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packaging has released a statement in regards to a vehicle versus pedestrian industrial accident that occurred on their property on Quincy Street.

Authorities were dispatched to the incident around 9 a.m. Friday. Due to the active investigation, Green Bay Police released limited information.

Here is the full statement from Green Bay Packaging:

WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

FRIDAY 6/12/2020 9:25 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are responding to an accident with injuries in the 1600 block of Quincy Street.

Because the scene is active, police were unable to provide much information other than a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved at one of the plants in the area.

WFRV Local 5 has a crew on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

