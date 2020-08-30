GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay police responding to active incident near Oakland Street

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police and S.W.A.T. team are currently responding to an active incident located at the 200th block of S. Oakland Ave. in Green Bay.

At this time, all that is known is there is an active incident on Oakland Street. Local 5 is attempting to contact Green Bay police for more information and will update this story as it develops.

