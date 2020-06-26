Green Bay Police responding to ‘moving scene’ following disturbance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are responding to an active investigation on the city’s east side.

Because of the active situation, police were only able to tell WFRV Local 5 limited information.

They say they responded to a disturbance in the 2200 block of Imperial Lane Friday morning.

WFRV Local 5 has a crew in the area, noting that police can be seen throughout the area, including near Lime Kiln Road and August Street.

WFRV Local 5 will continue following this story and provide updates as they become available.

