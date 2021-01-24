Green Bay police search for driver of abandoned vehicle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police are searching for the driver of an abandoned vehicle found on a Green Bay roundabout on Saturday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, police located a vehicle located on the roundabout near West Mason Street and South Taylor Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say they could not locate the driver of the vehicle.

Officials report the owner of the vehicle told officers they had loaned out the car for the night but they didn’t know where the person was.

Police are now asking that anyone with information on the driver of this vehicle contact the Green Bay Police Department.