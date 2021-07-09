GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay police search for former Appleton resident in relation to disturbance, suspect considered dangerous

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect who was involved in a disturbance with a weapon on Thursday and believed to be dangerous.

According to the Department, at around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance on the far west side of the City of Green Bay. Police say that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson, formerly of Appleton, had fled the scene on foot before police could take him into custody.

Authorities discovered that during the incident, Stevenson allegedly waved a large, edged weapon in a threatening manner. Police say that while no one was injured as a result of the disturbance and the weapon used in this incident was recovered, Stevenson is still considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Officials describe Stevenson as a white male, approximately 5’11”, 166 lbs, and is currently clean-shaven and bald.

  • Pictured: 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson. Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department.
  • Pictured: 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson. Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department.
  • Pictured: 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson. Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department.

Those with information related to Stevenson’s whereabouts, are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers feeling the love

Gamblers President reacts to Cooper's second Stanley Cup

Voyageurs wrap up return to soccer

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America