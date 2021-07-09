Green Bay police search for former Appleton resident in relation to disturbance, suspect considered dangerous

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a suspect who was involved in a disturbance with a weapon on Thursday and believed to be dangerous.

According to the Department, at around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance on the far west side of the City of Green Bay. Police say that the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson, formerly of Appleton, had fled the scene on foot before police could take him into custody.

Authorities discovered that during the incident, Stevenson allegedly waved a large, edged weapon in a threatening manner. Police say that while no one was injured as a result of the disturbance and the weapon used in this incident was recovered, Stevenson is still considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Officials describe Stevenson as a white male, approximately 5’11”, 166 lbs, and is currently clean-shaven and bald.

Pictured: 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson. Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department.

Pictured: 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson. Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department.

Pictured: 28-year-old Tyler Stevenson. Photo courtesy of Green Bay Police Department.

Those with information related to Stevenson’s whereabouts, are encouraged to call Green Bay Police, 920-448-3208. Those wishing to remain anonymous, can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.