Norbert Delvoye

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who walked away from his residence on the far east side of Green Bay.

Officers said in a Facebook post that Norbert Delvoye was last seen wearing a bright yellow Bonduel Bears shirt and grey shorts (as seen in the photo to the right).

If you have seen him or know where he is, you are asked to call the department at (920) 448-3208.