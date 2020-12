GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a runaway juvenile.

Officers say they are looking for 15-year-old Seth Scrivens, who was last seen at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 29, 2020.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, they ask you to contact the Green Bay Police Dept. at 920-448-3200.