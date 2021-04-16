Green Bay Police search for suspect after shooting injures one on city’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man in his 20s was shot Friday.

According to police, the shooting likely happened because of an argument between two people. After the event, the alleged shooter left the 100 block of Gray St. in a car. Police have yet to give a description of the vehicle.

Officers say the public is not in any danger as they search for the suspect. They also say the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier Friday, the Green Bay Area School District placed Elmore, Lincoln, Franklin, and West schools under a “secure the building – outside situation” alert. School officials did say students were safe and the school did continue within the building as normal.

Around 2:20 p.m., school officials lifted the alert and students were dismissed as normal.

Local 5 will update the community with more information when it becomes available.