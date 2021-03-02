Green Bay police search for suspect in armed robbery incident on city’s eastside

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police are asking residents for help in identifying a man who is believed to be a suspect in an armed robbery incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area located in the 2200 block of Manitowoc Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Officials say they are now attempting to identify and locate the suspect pictured below, who police describe as a Black man wearing a ‘very distinct jacket’ made by the company, Akoo.

If you have any information about this incident contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208 and reference case # 21-210304. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.

