GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Main Street that left one person hospitalized.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were sent to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Main Street, where a 22-year-old Sobieski woman was found hurt by a gunshot. She would later be taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around midnight on Sunday, June 25, witnesses reportedly told police that there was a fight and some yelling just before they saw a man with a gun who had fired multiple shots toward a group of people.

Officers describe the suspect as a Black man, approximately 6’2” or taller, weighing about 250 lbs., and last seen wearing a baseball cap with a tan-colored outfit.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no other details have been released.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-234183. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.