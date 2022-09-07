GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is encouraging people to apply to become crossing guards. Authorities say the position is essential in protecting the city’s youth.

“We are the first people that see them in the morning in many cases, and the last people that may see them at night, so it’s very important to have a good person that has a good personality and likes kids,” said Cross Safe Supervisor, Steven Sannes.

Cross Safe, along with the Green Bay Police Department, is searching for crossing guards in the area. Sannes says he has served as a crossing guard for four years and that ensuring kids’ safety is the best part of his job.

“By being able to work with them daily, you get to be able to help them from day to day and it does give you a lift every morning and afternoon,” said Sannes.

The department is short at least three guards and would like people to apply. Green Bay Police Department’s Commander of Operation, Kevin Warych, says the department is doing what they can to fill the voids until they can find guards.

“If there ever is a shortage where an intersection needs a guard, we will staff it with a community service officer or a police officer,” said Warych. “We want to assure the community that these intersections will be staffed so that kids are crossed safely because our number one priority will always be the safety of all students going to and from school.”

If you are looking to apply for the positions click here.