Green Bay Police searching for 15-year-old runaway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old runaway.

Police say Yessenia Ninham was last seen Wednesday morning before leaving for school and has not been seen since.

Some text message communication occurred Wednesday night, but Green Bay Police say her location remains unknown.

Yessenia is described as 5’4″, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and dark gray sweatpants. Police say Yessenia was last known to be on Green Bay’s east side.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Green Bay Police at 448-3201 and reference case 20-201732.

