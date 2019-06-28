UPDATE: Green Bay Police locate missing 7 1/2-year-old boy

Thursday 6/27/19 8:25 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Chung was found safe by Green Bay Police.

Thursday 6/27/19 7:27 PM

Green Bay Police are asking the public’s help in locating 7 1/2-year-old Jeremiah Chung.

Jeremiah Chung

He was last seen in the 3300 Block of Pebble Beach Ct. on the city’s far east side around 5:30 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue/yellow sleeveless top and tan shorts. It is believed that he is on foot in the area.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Green Bay PD at 920-448-3208.