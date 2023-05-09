GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for an 85-year-old woman with dementia.

Officers are searching for Shelby Brusky, 85, who police call an “at-risk” individual. Brusky stands 5’4″ and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and white hair. Brusky was last seen on Gary Street in Green Bay around 6:20 p.m.

Brusky reportedly left in a 2013 maroon Buick LaCrosse with the license plate “BRUSKY.” She may have been trying to travel to Green Valley in Shawano County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shelby Brusky is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.