Green Bay Police searching for dog, owner after 7-year-old bit while on Baird Creek Trail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say they are looking for information after a 7-year-old was bit by a dog along Baird Creek Trail.

Police say that between 10:45 a.m. and 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, the child “sustained an unprovoked bite to the face.”

The dog is described as a black, white, and grey colored young husky. Authorities say they dog was being walked bay a Hispanic man between 30- and 40-years-old with short, black, buzz-cut hair and a tan, oversized coat.

A second person walking with the dog was described as a Hispanic teenager wearing a black hat and coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department Animal Protection unit at 920-448-3200 Ext 0113 and reference incident 20-201550.

