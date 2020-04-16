Green Bay Police searching for graffiti suspects behind ‘Covid is a lie,’ other incidents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking the community for help in locating the suspects behind over 30 complaints of graffiti showing up on homes, businesses, churches, parking lots, and more.

Authorities say they’ve received 32 complaints since March 18, with 12 incidents being reported between just March 14 and 15.

Green Bay Police say in several graffiti cases include “Covid is a lie” being painted on buildings.

“We believe multiple suspects are committing these crimes as the graffiti is citywide,” Green Bay Police said in a release. The below maps show the last three days and the last 28 days.

Anyone with information about these graffiti suspects is encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. If your information leads officers to identifying the suspects, you may be eligible for a reward.

If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google play or App store.