Green Bay Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are searching for a suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist severely injured.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on July 15, police say the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Bellevue Street and Amy Street on Green Bay’s east side. The bicyclist was traveling south on Bellevue and was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle that fled the scene.

Green Bay Police say they are actively investigating the incident and will continue to do so until the driver has been located. Authorities have released the below photos of the suspect vehicle. It is expected to have sustained front-end damage due to the crash.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200. If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google Play or App Store.

Latest Stories