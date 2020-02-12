GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Green Bay Police say missing 11-year-old girl found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department says 11-year-old Rebecca Kurowsi has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate missing 11-year-old Rebecca Kurowsi.

Kurowski is a 5’01” white female approximately 95 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue leggings, black stocking cap, and gray New Balance tennis shoes.

She was also carrying a pink/purple/blue/green cinch bag.

She was last seen Tuesday at a sporting event at an area school around 7:15pm in the area of W. Mason St and S. Oneida St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories