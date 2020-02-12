UPDATE: Green Bay Police say missing 11-year-old girl found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department says 11-year-old Rebecca Kurowsi has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in trying to locate missing 11-year-old Rebecca Kurowsi.
Kurowski is a 5’01” white female approximately 95 lbs.
She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue leggings, black stocking cap, and gray New Balance tennis shoes.
She was also carrying a pink/purple/blue/green cinch bag.
She was last seen Tuesday at a sporting event at an area school around 7:15pm in the area of W. Mason St and S. Oneida St.