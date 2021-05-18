Green Bay Police searching for missing 12-year-old

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is looking for a missing child who was last seen on May 14 and has not been in school this week.

According to authorities, 12-year-old Freddrick Love-Kennedy was last seen on Friday, May 14 near the 1800 block of August Street. Freddrick has not been in communication with his family since May 14 and has not been in school this week.

Freddrick is described as a 5’06” and 200 pounds black male, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 920-448-3200.

