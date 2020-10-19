GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Police searching for missing 15-year-old

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Police say they are looking to locate 15-year-old Emma Mastache.

Emma is described as being 5’2″ and about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.

