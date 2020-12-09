Green Bay Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s health in locating a woman last heard from on Tuesday.

According to police, 23-year-old Jordan Kawlewski was last heard from on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Jordan drives a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate 436YHZ.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts or see this vehicle, contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 reference report #20-215999.