Green Bay Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking for the public’s health in locating a woman last heard from on Tuesday.
According to police, 23-year-old Jordan Kawlewski was last heard from on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Jordan drives a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin license plate 436YHZ.
If you have any information as to her whereabouts or see this vehicle, contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 reference report #20-215999.
