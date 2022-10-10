Monday 10/10/2022 11:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for a missing 23-year-old in Green Bay has been called off, as he was reportedly found safe.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Khriston Seymour was found safe.

There was no additional information provided.

Original: Green Bay Police searching for missing 23-year-old

Monday 10/10/2022 10:34 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is hoping the public can help in finding a missing person that was last seen on October 9.

The Green Bay Police Department released information about a missing person. 23-year-old Khriston Seymour was last seen on October 9 around 9 a.m.

He was seen in the 1200 block of Berner Street and was reportedly wearing a gray peacoat, blue sweatpants and glasses with clear frames.

Authorities say he is not believed to be a danger to the public, ‘but there are concerns for his welfare’.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3200. No additional details were provided, Local 5 will update this story.