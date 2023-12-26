GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay say they are searching for a 36-year-old woman who went missing right before the start of the holiday weekend.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, 36-year-old Maisee Chang, from Green Bay, was reported missing by her family and officials say she was last seen sometime on Thursday, December 21.

Officers say that anyone who may have any information about Maisee’s whereabouts or her well-being is asked to immediately call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-391-7450.

No other information is available at this time. Local Five will update this story as more details are released.