GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department say they are looking for a missing 75-year-old man.

Police say that at 5:30 a.m., 75-year-old Thomas VanLanen walked away from his home on the west side of Green Bay close to St. Mary’s Hospital.

VanLanen reportedly has a condition with similar symptoms to dementia and he used to walk the trails in the area.

Police say he is 5’10” and is said to had been last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and red, white, and blue pajama pants.

Anyone with information or anyone who sees Thomas is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208.