GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing person.

37-year-old Alycia Lillis was last seen April 6th, in Bellevue.

She’s 5’07”, 180 pounds and was last known to be living out of her vehicle, a dark grey or blue 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Wisconsin registration 377-XGW.

If you see Alycia or have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208